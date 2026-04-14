Samrat Choudhary Net Worth: From Real Estate to Investment, Here's What the New CM of Bihar Owns

As Samrat Choudhary takes on the central leadership in Bihar, public interest has turned toward the financial status of the new CM of Bihar.

According to the information available on myneta.com Samrat Choudhary’s latest financial disclosures show a total net worth of roughly ₹11.35 crore. This is a notable jump from about a decade ago when his declared assets sat at around ₹69 lakh.

The bulk of his wealth is tied up in real estate, with land and property holdings valued at more than ₹9.36 crore. These include various plots of agricultural and non-agricultural land across Tarapur, Munger, and Vaishali. His family’s portfolio also includes a commercial space in Patna worth about ₹58 lakh.

Coming to liquid assets, Choudhary has about ₹1.98 crore in movable assets. This includes a mix of mutual funds, insurance policies, and savings schemes. The family also holds a significant amount of gold, valued at ₹40 lakh between him and his spouse. Other personal item mentioned in the records include a Mahindra Bolero Neo.