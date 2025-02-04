Sanatan Ke Khilaf Supari Lekar Shadyantra Kar Rahe: CM Yogi Slams Oppn remarks on Mahakumbh Stampede

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accusing them of "taking payoffs" to speak against Sanatan Dharma as the opposition disputed the number of casualties in the Mahakumbh stampede.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress President had raised the issue of the Mahakumbh stampede in Rajya Sabha, where he claimed that 1000 people died in the stampede, heavily disputing the original figure given by the UP government of 30 deaths. Similarly, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the government on the numbers, demanding that the UP government release the total count of deaths.

"On one hand, the people are witnessing such a big event and taking part in it with pride, and on the other hand, Sanatan Dharm ke khilaf supari lekarke shadyantra (taking a payoff to be against Sanatan Dharm), repeatedly there are malicious acts being plotted too," UP CM said while in Prayagraj.

Saying that the opposition has been speaking against Mahakumbh mela "since day 1," he added, “Everyone has been paying attention to how Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav both of them are not just against sanatan dharm but speaking against Mahakumbh since day 1. This statement of theirs not just intense, but also condemnable, and shameful. I am saddened by the Congress president saying that thousands of people died in Mahakumbh on Mouni Amavasya.”

He added further, “That too such a misleading statement, lies and lies. Similarly, the statement of SP chief, there is a contest between the two, who will insult Sanatan more.”

CM Adityanath further praised the efforts of the security forces to ensure every injured reaches the hospital for treatment, calling it an example upholding their duty.

"Saying that no numbers (on deaths) were given. I had personally put the numbers in front of everyone, everyone was sad. The way officials had a quick response, NDRF, SDRF, civil defence, police, all of them worked to bring the injured to the hospital is an example of good work done," the CM added.

On February 2, Congress President said during the debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address, "I want to speak over the stampede in Maha Kumbh 2025 ...So many people lost their lives... I said a thousand people died there (at Maha Kumbh stampede), if you say that I am wrong then at least give the exact report of the number of deaths that took place there."

Earlier today, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav again reiterated the demand to release the figures on casualties, “Why is the govt not giving the figures of the deceased in the stampede?...If there was a huge gathering at that time, why was space not given in the Army premises? The Government allowed this incident to take place. Now, they do not want to give the details and if anyone tries to provide details, FIR will be registered against them.”

A stampede occurred at the MahaKumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government at least 30 people were killed and around 60 individuals sustained injuries. Several opposition leaders raised concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.