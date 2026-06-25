‘Sanataniyon Ki Neelami’ To ‘Inter Love Zone’: Inside Kota’s Explosive FIR Over 40,000 Obscene Videos, Secret Chats & Conversion Row

A case involving allegations of religious conversion, objectionable online content and a purported social media network targeting Hindu women has triggered a major controversy in Rajasthan's Kota, with police cautioning that several claims being widely circulated have not yet been substantiated by the investigation.

The case came to light after Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Renwal filed a complaint on June 15, alleging that a Kota resident, identified as Manish Sharma, was operating multiple social media accounts and groups under the name "Moin Khan" and was involved in activities aimed at hurting religious sentiments and promoting religious conversion.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Investigators have seized his mobile phone and are conducting a detailed examination of digital evidence, including social media activity, chats, videos and photographs.

What Are The Allegations?

According to the complaint, the accused was allegedly active on platforms such as Telegram, Snapchat and Discord and was linked to groups with names, including "Pathan Sahab", "Sanataniyon Ki Neelami", "Muslim Sandon Ka Varchasva", "Telegram Interfaith" and "Inter Love Zone".

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The complainant alleges that these groups were being used to target Hindu women and girls through online interactions, lure them into relationships, record objectionable content and subsequently pressure them for religious conversion.

Bajrang Dal leaders have further claimed that investigators recovered more than 40,000 videos and photographs from the accused's mobile phone. According to the organisation, some of the content allegedly featured Hindu religious symbols such as Om and Swastik in objectionable contexts, while other material purportedly insulted Hindu deities and religious symbols.

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The complaint also alleges that fake social media profiles were created to spread propaganda against Sanatan Dharma and nationalist organisations.

Claims Of Conversion & Pakistan Connection

Adding to the controversy, Bajrang Dal has alleged that Manish Sharma converted to Islam, adopted the name "Moin Khan" and subsequently became involved in activities linked to religious conversion.

The organisation has also claimed that certain chats and audio clips recovered from social media groups contained references to terms such as "Jihad-al-Akbar" and "Ghazwa-e-Hind".

Some of these conversations, according to the complainant, suggested that instructions were allegedly being received from people based in Pakistan. Based on these claims, Bajrang Dal has sought intervention from central agencies and has reportedly submitted complaints to the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Rajasthan government, demanding a wider probe.

What Police Have Found So Far

Police officials, however, have urged caution and stressed that many of the allegations remain under investigation.

Kota City Additional Superintendent of Police Subhash Mishra has reportedly said that investigators have not found evidence supporting claims of religious conversion so far and no material confirming allegations of insulting Hindu deities has emerged during the investigation at this stage.

The accused had allegedly joined multiple Telegram groups and was found accessing and storing obscene and pornographic content on his mobile phone. Based on the available evidence, police invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The accused had allegedly downloaded videos and photographs from Telegram groups and stored them on his phone. The claims regarding the accused's alleged religious conversion are yet to be established.

Charges Registered

Police have booked the accused under Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 299 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66, 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.