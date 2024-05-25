Advertisement

Viral: Polling for six parliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly segments in Odisha are underway in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture with mangoes on Puri Beach in Odisha. Through his artwork, he encourages young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers to strengthen our democracy.

Advertisement

Appreciating the artwork of Pattnaik, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said "Made on Sand, but the impression has been on the minds of every Indian". The Minister further said in his X Post, “As the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeliye campaign has reached every corner of the country, filling the first-time voter with an unmatched excitement to be a part of the democratic process, we see a beautiful expression of this campaign engraved on sands.”

Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye" campaign is also being implemented in various higher educational institutions of the country. The main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. The initiative symbolizes the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy of the world.

Advertisement