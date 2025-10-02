'Sanghs Have Hoisted Flag Of Devotion To The Great Sacred Land': Amit Shah Commemorates RSS's 100 Years Of Service

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday commemorated 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), describing its century-long journey as historic and one that has produced generations of personalities devoted to the cause of nation-building.

In a post on social media X, the Union Minister applauded the work of RSS volunteers who, through sacrifice and discipline, have consistently elevated the spirit of service to the nation. “From the leaders occupying the highest positions in the country to the grassroots workers, the historic journey of the Sangh's century has shaped numerous such personalities whose life's goal has been nation-building”.

"Be it the Hyderabad liberation struggle, the resistance against the Emergency, the Goa liberation movement, assistance to brave soldiers in wars, opposition to Article 370, the anti-infiltrator movement in the Northeast, volunteers have elevated the tasks of nation-building to new heights with sacrifice and dedication," the post read.

Shah further, in his post, applauded the work of Sanghs, stating that they hoisted the flag of devotion and service to the 'great sacred land,' calling their centenary journey a contribution to the vision of a nation imbued with self-respect. "Be it desert or rugged forests, the inaccessible peaks of the Himalayas or remote villages, the Sangh has everywhere hoisted the flag of devotion and service to the 'great sacred land'.

"By weaving forest-dwellers, backward classes, Dalits, deprived sections, and all strata of the country into the thread of unity, this centenary journey of the Sangh, which tirelessly contributes to the vision of a nation imbued with self-respect, will be written in golden letters in history," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), highlighting its foundation on Vijay Dashami a hundred years ago, stating that the party was born to work towards serving society and nation-building.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote that “On Vijaya Dashami, a hundred years ago, the RSS was born to work towards serving society and nation building. Over the course of a hundred years, innumerable Swayamsevaks have devoted their lives to fulfilling this vision.