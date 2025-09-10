'I Don’t Even Have a Roof on My Head': Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Kapoor Breaks Down in Court

In an emotional hearing at the Delhi High Court, Rani Kapoor, the 80-year-old mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, told the court that she had been left with nothing after her son’s death, despite the family's vast wealth.

“I don’t even have a roof over my head,” Rani Kapoor said through her lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar. She claimed she had been completely excluded from her late son's estate, which is estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Rani Kapoor stated that she had sent over 15 emails asking for information about Sunjay Kapur’s will but received no response. “Not a word has been shared with me. I have been told my emails were compromised,” she said, suggesting that there may have been foul play involved.

She questioned the handling of her son's assets and accused others of hiding important documents. “There is something incredibly unholy going on. Assets worth Rs 10,000 crore that should have been mine are gone. I am nowhere,” she added tearfully.

The court was informed that shares worth Rs 500 crore from Sona Comstar, a major company linked to the Kapur family, were sold to a Singapore-based entity, but Rani Kapoor said she was never told who made the sale or why.

She also made serious allegations about the timing and handling of the estate. “Priya Sachdev came into the family, and within three months of marriage, everything changed. My son today leaves me with not even a roof on my head,” she said.

These statements came during a larger legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate. His children from his first marriage to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have filed a case seeking their rightful share of their father’s inheritance. The children claim they were unfairly excluded from the will presented by Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s second wife.

The court has directed all parties to submit written statements within two weeks and has asked Priya Sachdev Kapur to provide a full list of her assets.