Happy Family To High Court Drama: Sunjay Kapur's ₹30000 Crore Estate Becomes Bone Of Contention Between Priya Sachdev, Karisma Kapoor And Rani Kapur | 7 Questions Answered

The ₹30,000 crore battle of Sunjay Kapur's estate turned murkier after his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, representing their children, moved the Delhi High Court on September 9. In a high-stakes drama, the court heard the matter today and has directed Priya Sachdev (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur) to present all the details of the businessman's Will in court. The disputed Will came as a shock to Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, who alleged being rendered homeless as the inheritance battle intensified. Here's all you need to know about the family feud that has now reached the top courts and national headlines.

Who are the plaintiffs and defendants in the case?

The Kapoor siblings, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (13), filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur), has attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets. The children have filed the suit seeking rightful ownership of their father's assets.

The first and the second defendants in the case are Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's widow, and her minor son. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur. The fourth defendant is a woman who has identified herself as the executor of the contested will.

Why is Karisma Kapoor fighting Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle?

Since Kiaan is a minor and likely to keep the children away from the media blitz, Karisma Kapoor is representing them in court. The actress was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 to 2016, and they co-parented the children even after their divorce. The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.

What are the accusations levelled by Karisma Kapoor's children?

In their petition, the children, represented by Karisma Kapoor, have alleged that Priya Sachdev has forged their father's will to gain full control of his wealth. The children contend that they do not have complete information about their father's assets at the time of his death. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the two children of Karisma Kapoor.

Why are Karisma Kapoor's children accusing Priya Sachdev? The curious case of the will that reappeared

As per their complaint, Priya Sachdev initially denied the existence of any will and asserted that all of Sunjay Kapur's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, they claim she later presented a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will, prompting suspicions of forgery and manipulation.



What did Priya Sachdev say in her defence?

Appearing for Priya Sachdev in the Delhi High Court, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar assured the Court that a copy of the documents would be submitted soon. He also alleged that just a few days back, the plaintiffs (Karisma's children) received assets worth ₹1900 crore from the trust. In an emotional appeal, Priya said, “Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow. I am his last wife.” She also attacked Karisma Kapoor's relationship with Sunjay Kapur, which ended in a bitter divorce battle in the Supreme Court. She also alleged that the actress had been missing from their lives for the past 15 years.



The ‘Rani’ with no roof over her head

Another key person in the inheritance battle is Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur. The 80-year-old has been pivotal to the growth of her son's company, Sona Comstar, which is at the centre of the dispute. Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar represented her. Through her advocate, Rani Kapur said, “Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80 years old.” The advocate also pointed out that in addition to the will, there are shares of Sona Comstar worth ₹500 crore sold to a Singapore entity, without any information.

