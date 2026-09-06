Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Rescued So Far; Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Incident Site

New Delhi: Six people have been rescued so far after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

“From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing,” Delhi Police said.

Following the incident, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan.

Gupta said rescue teams are carrying out operations on a war footing and every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.

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"Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families," CM Gupta said on X.

She added, "The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority."

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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed concern over the incident and directed agencies to ensure coordinated rescue efforts.

In a post on X, Sandhu said, "Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need."

BJP leader Ashish Sood said that the safety and well-being of our citizens remains our foremost priority.

Sood posted on X, "Deeply concerned about the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services team has reached the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with our teams working on the ground to provide all necessary assistance. We are closely monitoring the situation and have directed the concerned teams to take every necessary measure to ensure the safety of those at the site. The safety and well-being of our citizens remains our foremost priority."