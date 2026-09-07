Satya Niketan PG Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 7, 12 Rescued; Delhi Govt Orders City-Wide Audits and MCD Crackdown

New Delhi: The death toll from the catastrophic collapse of a multi-storey paying guest (PG) hostel in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan rose to 7, triggering a massive administrative fallout across the national capital. Hariram, owner of the building, has been apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, following a massive multi-state manhunt with 10 teams.

Delhi Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him after he went untraceable following the collapse. Further examination of Gupta is currently underway. The death toll in the collapse has risen to seven, with 12 rescued as rescue operations are ongoing.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also suspended multiple officials on Monday, including the Deputy Commissioner South Zone, Executive Engineer-South Zone, Superintendent Engineer-South Zone, Assistant Engineer-Zone, and a Junior Engineer.

As search-and-rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and Delhi Police cleared heavy debris from the site, authorities launched a city-wide crackdown on illegal structures, announcing mandatory structural safety audits for all public-use buildings in Delhi.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear the matter on Monday following a special mention before the Chief Justice, highlighting the gravity of the disaster in the student-dominated neighbourhood near Delhi University’s South Campus.

Casualty Update & Rescue Operations on War Footing

Rescue operations continued through late-night and early-morning hours after another body was recovered from under tonnes of concrete rubble, bringing the fatality count to seven. A total of 12 people have been pulled out of the debris so far.

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Providing an update on the condition of the survivors, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said: "As of now, six people have lost their lives, and six others are undergoing treatment; two have already been discharged. Treatment is ongoing at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and those patients are reported to be out of danger. Prima facie, this appears to be an accident. This particular house was old. Due to some negligence or a structural failure during this process, the entire building collapsed. Undoubtedly, the materials used in the construction were likely not of the quality required to sustain the structure, leading to the collapse."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa indicated that operations were still ongoing to ensure no one remained buried beneath the wreckage: "It is suspected that there might still be a labourer trapped, as their presence has not yet been confirmed... All officials responsible in the chain of command will be suspended... (The action will be taken) today itself. It wouldn't be appropriate for me to specify exactly who is facing action, but I can tell you that action is being taken against in-line officials at the highest levels, levels where such action has perhaps never been taken before. Everyone will have to answer."

Local students were among the first to respond when the tragedy struck between 1:15 PM and 1:30 PM. Surjeet, a student from nearby Aryabhatta College who rushed to the scene, recalled: "At that stage, there were no confirmed fatalities, though it was becoming clear who was trapped and who wasn't. We managed to pull out those who were accessible."

Basement Alterations Triggered Structural Failure; Owner Untraceable

Preliminary investigations suggest that unengineered modifications inside the roughly 50-year-old structure caused the catastrophic collapse.

Explaining the sequence of events, BJP’s RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma noted that the building was undergoing work on the lower levels: "The upper estimate was 13 children and 3-4 labourers, making a total of around 16 or 17 people. Of these, 12 were rescued. Tragically, 6 lives could not be saved. 6 survived by the grace of God and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital; we expect the entire rescue operation to conclude by this afternoon or, at the latest, by evening."

"It appears that during these alterations, one or two load-bearing walls were disturbed or removed, causing the entire building to collapse. This is a major tragedy caused by the actions of the builder or the property owner. If such work were to be undertaken, an engineer should have been engaged to prevent such an incident," Sharma added.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Delhi Govt Announces Structural Safety Policy & City-Wide Sealing Drive

Visiting the collapse site to oversee operations, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a major policy overhaul mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings utilised for public activities, including paying guest (PG) accommodations, nursing homes, and schools.

Outlining the government's stance, CM Rekha Gupta said: "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use, whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility, must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there."

"We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared."

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began a massive drive to seal unapproved constructions and illegal five-storey buildings across the city.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi reinforced the zero-tolerance directive: "We have issued strict instructions: if any house is found being constructed without an approved plan in the future, it will be sealed immediately, and the concerned official, no matter how senior, will be suspended instantly. The drive has already begun today; instructions were issued to the Commissioner last night. He has also acknowledged that this strict action will commence from today."

High Court Hearing and Political Fallout

The Delhi High Court agreed to take up the matter for an immediate hearing on Monday after a lawyer mentioned the incident before the Chief Justice, seeking judicial intervention over safety violations in student corridors.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Vinod Jakhar criticised the initial disaster response: "Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them. Had the medical facilities, medical teams, police, and fire brigade arrived on time, and had all necessary resources and responsible officials been present promptly, perhaps more students could have been saved. But the BJP has no disaster management plan. Just look at how the country's Home Minister inaugurates a grand BJP office in Goa today, while here, a building collapses. BJP offices never collapse because they are built using money extorted from PG and coaching centre operators. Our only demand is justice for the students. Several of our colleagues have also sustained serious injuries. There is absolutely no accountability."

Countering the allegations, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Rajat Choudhary urged parties against politicising the loss of lives: "This is not the time for politics; those affected were someone's children. Instead of playing politics, one should offer support. The opposition should not do this; they should stand in solidarity."

Highlighting the urban planning failures behind the collapse, former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal emphasised that unauthorised constructions have become endemic across the capital: "Look at the kind of buildings constructed in Delhi, I would say that in some areas, one in five buildings is unauthorised; either the blueprints weren't approved, extra floors were added, or the construction is substandard."

"At the very least, we should ban new construction in these areas. We must halt new construction—or stop sanctioning building plans—for areas that are already over-congested and over-built. These are the things that need to be addressed," Saigal added.