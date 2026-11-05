Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Six, Invokes Culpable Homicide Charge

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse case, invoking charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Seven people were killed and several others injured after the building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of the national capital.

An FIR in connection with the incident was registered at South Campus police station. The chargesheet has been filed against Hari Ram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar, Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi.

Delhi Police has invoked sections for offences of rash and negligent act endangering life of others under section 125(a), common intention under section 3(5), culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105, negligent act during repair or construction of a building under section 290, voluntarily causing hurt under section 115(2), causing mischief to public or private property under section 324(2), and mischief causing damage or loss to the property under section 324(4) of BNS in the chargesheet.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj of Patiala House Court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet and supplied copies of the same to the accused persons. The matter has now been listed for scrutiny of the documents filed along with the chargesheet on November 19.

The court earlier had dismissed the bail application of Hari Ram Gupta and said, "Having regard to the extent of the tragedy, seven deaths, several injured, and one victim still stated to be critical and having further regard to the circumstance that the applicant is the husband of the owner, that electricity connections of the premises stand in his name, and that witnesses examined so far have spoken of his involvement in the work at the site; to the fact that the property was yielding substantial monthly rent while the question of its upkeep remains to be examined; and to the fact that investigation is at the initial stage and the charge-sheet is yet to be filed, this Court is of the view that it is not a fit case for grant of regular bail at this stage."

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