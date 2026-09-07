Satya Niketan Collapse: Hariram, Wife Get 14-Day Judicial Custody; HC Seeks Answers From Govt, MCD, DU

New Delhi: The investigation into the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse has intensified, with Delhi Police arresting the owner of the paying guest accommodation, Hariram Gupta, along with his son Mahesh Gupta and wife Urmila Gupta.

The arrests came a day after the five-storey building near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed while repair work was underway, killing seven people.

The latest development came after the three accused were produced before Patiala House Courts. Judicial Magistrate First Class Bhavya Kharail sent Hariram Gupta and his wife Urmila Gupta to 14 days of judicial custody, while their son Mahesh Gupta was remanded to two days of police custody. The order was passed by the magistrate at her residence.

Police have registered a case against Hariram Gupta and others at South Campus Police Station under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and putting the safety of others at risk.

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HC Questions Authorities Over PG Safety

The Delhi High Court on Monday demanded detailed responses from the Center, Delhi government, MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi University, and NHRC regarding the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, which claimed seven lives, and questioned how privately run PG accommodations are permitted to operate without proper safety checks.

The court asked the MCD if there are clear laws controlling PGs and how buildings that violate sanctioned designs or construction norms are allowed to operate, while also expressing worry about a lack of student hostel amenities.

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DU has been instructed to disclose information about students from outside Delhi, as well as the number of students staying in university and college dormitories.

Pulling up the authorities over a building that housed around 50 young students, the court said, “You [government] can't escape responsibility... 50 young students who are at the threshold of their lives... Majority of them are perhaps still lying under the debris, there can’t be anything more sad thant his,” and directed officials to "double down" rescue efforts.

The court has given the authorities 10 days to submit their responses and scheduled the next hearing for September 25. Meanwhile, the probe into the collapse continues, with PG owner Hariram detained and five MCD officials suspended, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured strict action against those found responsible.

Seven Dead, 12 Rescued As Rescue Work Continues

The building, which had been existing for decades, was being utilized as a boys' hostel. It came down around 1.30 pm on Sunday as repair work was underway.

According to Delhi Police, 12 people have been rescued thus far, while seven have died in the fall. Rescue activities continue, with teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority working on the scene.

The incident has also prompted a broader investigation of structural safety in the city. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a new policy requiring buildings used for public functions, including PG accommodations, to undergo structural evaluations.

Five MCD Officials Suspended Over Collapse

Following the collapse, the administration started proceedings against five MCD officials. Those suspended include officials with positions ranging from Deputy Commissioner to Junior Engineer.