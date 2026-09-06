Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Two Declared Brought Dead, Says AIIMS Trauma Centre

New Delhi: Two people have been killed after the building collapse incident near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, authorities said on Sunday.

"A total of seven people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and one person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital. Of those brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, two were declared brought dead," according to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reached the site of the building collapse to take stock of the ground situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, prompting a massive search and rescue operation by emergency teams and police personnel.

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According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue units were rushed to the site to extricate those trapped under the debris.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed distress over the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan in Delhi and assured medical aid for the injured.

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Shah said on X that he was "deeply distressed" by the incident."Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged the lack of good hostel facilities after the incident.

He termed the news extremely "heartbreaking and alarming".