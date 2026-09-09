Satya Niketan Collapse Aftermath: MCD Demolishes 34 Properties, Seals 17 After 7 Killed

New Delhi: Days after the deadly collapse of a paying guest (PG) building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan reported the loss of seven lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its enforcement drive against dangerous structures, unauthorised construction and violations of building regulations across national capital.

Over the last two days, the civic council has conducted out 34 demolition measures and sealed 17 homes throughout all 12 zones. During Wednesday's drive alone, the MCD issued 22 show-cause notices and four demolition orders to properties found to be in violation of Delhi's building codes and Master Plan.

The crackdown comes as the safety of PG accommodations in Delhi is under increasing scrutiny following the September 6 collapse of a building used as a boys' PG at Satya Niketan, which killed seven persons.

From Jama Masjid to Dwarka, MCD steps up demolition drive

The most recent operation took place in numerous areas of Delhi, with teams targeting unauthorized development and unsafe buildings. MCD teams raided Property No. 1412 at Gali Gondni Wali, Kucha Chelan, near the Jama Masjid. Two roof panels on the bottom level and a partition wall were destroyed with the assistance of Jama Masjid Police Station officers.

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Another action was taken at Property No. 3881 on Sadak Prem Narain in Bazar Sitaram after illegal construction was discovered. Properties that had previously been labeled unsafe were also targeted in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka.

In Rana Pratap Bagh, MCD dismantled four panels of the RCC roof slab on the third level and another on the first floor. The reinforcement was cut with a gas cutter, and the brick walls on the second level were also demolished.

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Three RCC slab panels in Sardar Nagar, Model Town, were demolished, and the reinforcement was cut with a gas cutter. The action followed Tuesday's enforcement exercise, in which the civic body demolished 17 properties and sealed five others for violating Delhi's Master Plan and construction bylaws.

How many PG buildings are now under MCD's scanner?

Along with the demolition operation, the MCD has launched a citywide survey of properties used as PG lodgings. The goal of the exercise is to create a database of PG properties, analyze their structural integrity, and ensure compliance with applicable rules.

So far, the civic government has identified around 1,252 PG buildings, with an estimated 24,000 tenants. According to another MCD statement, there are around 1,243 identified PG buildings, with an estimated 24,000 occupants.

The survey focuses on buildings with greater than five storeys, RCC-framed structures, and load-bearing brick-wall constructions.

Following physical inspections, the buildings are being placed into four categories -“visibly safe", "visibly repairable - needs minor repairs", "visibly repairable - needs major repairs" and "visibly vulnerable/dangerous".

MCD sets September 10 deadline for PG survey

The assessment is being conducted throughout Delhi as the city body is under pressure to identify potentially risky structures before structural issues turn into catastrophes.

Officials have been asked to finish the exercise by September 10. The MCD stated that it is monitoring the buildings identified during the inspections and would take appropriate action if structural weaknesses, illegal construction, violations, or other safety concerns are discovered.

The civic council has also stated that its enforcement campaign against illegal construction, property misuse, and dangerous structures will be intensified in the coming days.