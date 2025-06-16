Republic World
  • Major Aviation Mishap Averted After Saudia Airlines Flight Sparks During Landing in Lucknow

Updated 16 June 2025 at 11:48 IST

Major Aviation Mishap Averted After Saudia Airlines Flight Sparks During Landing in Lucknow

Swift action by the pilot and emergency crew at Lucknow Airport ensured the safe landing of a Saudia Airlines flight.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Saudi Airline Averts A Major Tragedy At Lucknow Airport
Saudi Airline Averts A Major Tragedy At Lucknow Airport | Image: Republic Media Network

Lucknow: On Sunday morning, a Saudia Airlines airplane carrying Hajj pilgrims suffered a technical issue during landing, narrowly avoiding a severe accident at Lucknow Airport.  

As the plane landed on the runway, smoke and sparks were observed coming from the wheel, prompting an emergency response.
According to sources, the event occurred at approximately 6:30 AM. With 250 Hajj pilgrims and crew members on board, the Saudia flight, SV 3112, had departed Jeddah the previous evening around 10:45 PM.

The issue occurred during the plane's runway taxiing. The Lucknow airport's fire and rescue crew moved swiftly after the pilot immediately brought the plane to a stop. 

Within twenty minutes, they had the situation under control. An initial investigation revealed that a hydraulic system leak was the root of the problem. 

Despite being minor upon landing, aviation experts noted that if the error had occurred during takeoff, it may have resulted in a serious accident.

No one was hurt, and all of the crew and passengers are safe. This incident occurred only days after the tragedy of Air India flight AI 171 from London to Ahmedabad. 

Shortly after departure, that plane crashed, killing all 241 passengers and more than ten individuals on the ground. 

Published 16 June 2025 at 10:49 IST