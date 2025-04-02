Save 400 Acres Of Kancha Gachibowli: How Cutting Down A Forest Will Affect People In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive public outcry erupted on Wednesday as the Telangana government initiated the clearance of 400 acres of lush forest land in Kancha Gachibowli in Rangareddy, despite an ongoing case in the High Court. Amid growing concerns over the proposed auction, citizens, environmental activists, and students have rallied against the move, filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to stop the auction.

However, government authorities proceeded with deforestation without conducting an environmental impact assessment.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the auction, demanding that the land be transferred to the university.

Illegal Clearance Ahead of Court Hearing

The Telangana High Court is scheduled to hear two PILs on April 7 challenging the clearance of this forest land, which was once part of the University of Hyderabad (UoH). Petitioners, including retired scientist Kalapala Babu Rao and environmental body Vata Foundation, have accused the government of violating forest protection laws.

According to the PIL, the government had issued GO No. 54 on June 26, 2024, allocating the land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for IT infrastructure development.

The plan was to sell the land to tech companies for ₹75 crore per acre, sparking concerns over environmental destruction.

Despite the legal battle, scores of excavators and JCBs were deployed from March 30, clearing large patches of the forest without mandatory clearance.

Reports surfaced that wildlife was being destroyed, with carcasses of dead animals found at the site.

Protesters Detained, Students Arrested

The government’s rapid deforestation triggered strong opposition from students and activists, who staged protests against the illegal clearance.

However, many of them were detained by the police and charged with interfering with excavation activities.

Activists alleged that police forces were used to silence dissent, with protestors forcibly removed from the site. They were peacefully protesting against the JCBs destroying the forest, but the police arrested them instead of stopping the illegal clearing.

Forest Falls Under 'Deemed Forest' Classification

Petitioners have highlighted that the forest falls under the 'deemed forest' classification, meaning it requires legal protection under a Supreme Court ruling in Ashok Kumar Sharma vs Union of India. Environmentalists have urged the court to declare the site a national park under the Wildlife Protection Act, citing its rich biodiversity of rare plants, birds, and animals.

Babu Rao, one of the petitioners, expressed deep concern over the rapid loss of greenery. "This forest is home to diverse wildlife. The destruction is happening so fast that we fear irreversible damage," he said. His counsel has submitted photographic evidence of the devastation to the court.

High Court to Hear Case on April 7