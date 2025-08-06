‘Saving Rs 1500 Crore In Rent Annually’: PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, Central Vista's New Hub For Ministries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first building of the Kartavya Bhavan complex at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the Central Vista redevelopment project. The newly constructed administrative block, designed to house several key ministries, symbolizes India's transition from colonial-era infrastructure to modern governance facilities designed for a "Viksit Bharat."

In his address, PM Modi emphasized that Kartavya Bhavan is not just another government building but a hub where policies for a developed India will be shaped.

"We are witnessing the achievements related to the creation of modern India... Kartavya Path, New Parliament House, New Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and now Kartavya Bhavan, these are not just ordinary infrastructures. Here, policies of Viksit Bharat will be formulated, and important decisions will be made," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the inefficiencies of the old British-era buildings, where ministries operated in cramped, poorly ventilated spaces. He emphasized that by housing multiple central ministries within the Kartavya Bhavan complex, the government would achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing expenses by about ₹1,500 crore per year.

“The Home Ministry was functioning from a 100-year-old building lacking basic facilities. Now, Kartavya Bhavan will bring ministries together, saving ₹1,500 crore annually in rent and improving coordination,” he added.

Why ‘Kartavya Bhavan’?

The building has been named 'Kartavya Bhavan' to reflect the spirit of duty and constitutional responsibility. After much deliberation, we have named this building Kartavya Bhavan,” said PM Modi.

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi invoked the concept of “kartavya” (duty) to stress the moral and administrative purpose of the new complex. He said the government’s aim is not merely to build infrastructure, but to create spaces where responsibility and nation-building take centre stage.

PM Modi delivered a moving message on kartavya (duty), calling it both the beginning and the destiny of action. He said, “Karuna aur karmathata ke sneh sutra mein banda karm wahi toh hai — kartavya…Parishram ki parakashtha hai kartavya, har jeevan mein jyot jala de, woh ichha shakti hai kartavya...”

Features of ‘Kartavya Bhavan’

Kartavya Bhavan-03 spans 1.5 lakh square meters and will accommodate offices of the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, and others. The structure features modern amenities including multiple conference rooms, meeting spaces, a yoga room, medical center, and parking for 600 vehicles.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed that this is the first of ten planned Kartavya Bhavans, with two more expected to be completed next month. The entire Central Vista project includes several new constructions like the already operational new Parliament building, with future plans for an Executive Enclave housing the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat.

Some heritage buildings like the National Museum and National Archives will be retained as part of the redevelopment plan.