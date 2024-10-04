sb.scorecardresearch
  SC Directs Assam State Legal Services Authority to Conduct Surprise Visits at Matia Transit Camp

Published 14:46 IST, October 4th 2024

SC Directs Assam State Legal Services Authority to Conduct Surprise Visits at Matia Transit Camp

The top court directed the state legal services authority to file a report after inspection within one month from today.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC directs Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits at Matia transit camp
SC directs Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits at Matia transit camp | Image: PTI
14:46 IST, October 4th 2024