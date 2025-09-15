Updated 15 September 2025 at 20:38 IST
Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit to Vantara Animal Acquisitions: Top 5 Takeaways
SIT headed by former Supreme Court judge finds facility in regulatory compliance; says allegations of mistreatment of animals, including elephants, are unsubstantiated.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday noted that a special investigation team (SIT) it appointed to look into the affairs of Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation facility run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat, had given a clean chit to the rescue and rehabilitation centre.
A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale took the SIT's report on record and observed the probe team's satisfaction on the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.
On August 25, the top court had constituted a four-member SIT headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.
The SIT was asked to examine the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and zoo rules; adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and import/export laws on live animals; compliance with standards of animal husbandry and veterinary care, animal-welfare norms, and causes of mortalities; and complaints about climatic conditions and the location of Vantara near an industrial zone.
The top 5 takeaways from the top court's ruling are:
- On the allegations of misuse of law governing the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, the top court said the process adopted by Vantara was within the regulatory framework.
- "We have gone through the summary of the report. It notes erudite in regulatory compliance. It notes that stakeholders also presented views. Authorities have expressed satisfaction with the regulatory compliance," said Justice Pankaj Mithal, who, along with Justice PB Varale, was hearing the case.
- Justice Mithal also noted that the acquisition and care of animals at the centre were carried out in compliance with regulatory norms, and that the SIT’s recommendations would guide the authorities.
- The Bench also addressed claims regarding the treatment of elephants at Vantara, stating that allegations of mistreatment were unsubstantiated and that acquisitions had been made according to law.
- Justice Mithal emphasised that certain cultural and conservation practices were a matter of national pride and should not be disrupted without evidence.
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 19:46 IST