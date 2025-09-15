Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit to Vantara Animal Acquisitions: Top 5 Takeaways

The Supreme Court has ruled that there was no illegality in the acquisition of animals by Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation facility run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday noted that a special investigation team (SIT) it appointed to look into the affairs of Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation facility run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat, had given a clean chit to the rescue and rehabilitation centre.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale took the SIT's report on record and observed the probe team's satisfaction on the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

On August 25, the top court had constituted a four-member SIT headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

The SIT was asked to examine the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and zoo rules; adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and import/export laws on live animals; compliance with standards of animal husbandry and veterinary care, animal-welfare norms, and causes of mortalities; and complaints about climatic conditions and the location of Vantara near an industrial zone.

The top 5 takeaways from the top court's ruling are: