Published 18:05 IST, September 20th 2024

SC Puts Brakes on NGT Order: Punjab's Rs 1,000 Crore Untreated Sewage Case Stalled

The Supreme Court stayed an order of National Green Tribunal, which had imposed over Rs 1,000 crore as environmental compensation on Punjab for untreated sewage

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court stays NGT ruling of demanding Rs 1000 crore compensation from Punjab government in a case of untreated sewage
Supreme Court stays NGT ruling of demanding Rs 1000 crore compensation from Punjab government in a case of untreated sewage | Image: ANI
