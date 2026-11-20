New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain Tamil Nadu's plea seeking an additional 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water from Karnataka to address the state's water shortage. The decision comes amid the ongoing water-sharing dispute between the two neighbouring states.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Singh passed the order on Friday. Tamil Nadu had approached the apex court seeking implementation of directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which required Karnataka to release water to the neighbouring state.

In its petition, Tamil Nadu alleged that Karnataka had failed to release its stipulated share of Cauvery water, leading to a shortfall of around 11 TMC. The state argued that the shortage was affecting farmers and agricultural activities, with crops at risk due to inadequate water availability.

Tamil Nadu sought the Supreme Court's intervention to direct Karnataka to release the additional water to make up for the alleged deficit. However, the bench declined to entertain the plea, refusing to issue the requested direction.

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‘If We Have Water, Will Give to Tamil Nadu’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state would provide Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu if sufficient water was available with the state.

"If we have water, we will give it to Tamil Nadu," Shivakumar said while responding to a question on the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

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He said Tamil Nadu’s petition had been dismissed by the SC, adding that the water availability situation was known to everyone.

“I could not release bagina this time,” he said, referring to the traditional offering of gratitude to the Cauvery River.

Earlier, D K Shivakumar said the state had won within the legal framework on the Cauvery issue and that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have got justice, which should now be implemented.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the matter is no longer in anyone’s hands and that the law of the land and the Supreme Court’s order must be followed.

“The Supreme Court in our land said, give water to Tamil Nadu. We will follow that,” he said.

He said Karnataka would not pick a quarrel over the issue, adding that there was no need for it. Tamil Nadu is carrying out several projects downstream, he added.

The Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has remained a longstanding issue, with both states repeatedly approaching the courts and water management authorities over the allocation and release of the river's water.