SC Reserves Verdict On Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea In Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma's plea to quash Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to constitute a parliamentary inquiry committee to probe corruption charges against him.

Justice Varma's advocate had urged the Supreme Court to ask the parliamentary committee to extend the deadline for his appearance before the panel. His plea noted that he was granted an extension earlier. However, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma declined Varma's request and directed him to file his written response on Monday (January 12).

Last year, the parliamentary committee extended the deadline for Justice Varma's response to January 12, 2026, and asked him to appear before the panel on January 24.

What Is Justice Yashwant Varma Accused Of?

In 2025, a fire broke out at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, following which firefighters were called to the premises. The fire officials found huge amount of unaccounted cash at the residence. At the time, it was reported that Rs 15 crore cash was found at his home. Thereafter, corruption charges were levelled against him. At the time, Justice Varma was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Following the discovery, Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court and was stripped off his judicial work.

Varma is being probed under the Judges (inquiry) Act of 1968.