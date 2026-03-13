SC To Use AI For Case Listing, Bench Allocation; CJI Surya Kant Moves To End Human Role | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing administrative discretion, the Supreme Court is set to deploy artificial intelligence to handle case listing and Bench allocation, removing human intervention from the process.

The decision has been taken by CJI Surya Kant, marking what could become one of the most consequential administrative reforms in the functioning of the top court.

The AI-powered software will reportedly be tasked with allocating cases to Benches and managing listing schedules, functions that are currently overseen through the Supreme Court registry under the authority of the CJI.

Ending Human Role In Case Allocation

Under the existing system, the CJI acts as the “master of the roster,” a long-established convention under which the CJI decides which Bench hears which case.

While the system gives the CJI administrative control over judicial work distribution, it has also frequently drawn scrutiny and debate over transparency in Bench allocation.

The new AI-based mechanism is expected to automate these processes, thereby reducing human discretion and increasing consistency in how cases are listed and assigned to different Benches.

Registry Shake-Up Underway

The reform comes alongside a sweeping administrative overhaul within the Supreme Court registry.

Sources said the registry has already witnessed an unprecedented wave of interdepartmental transfers of officials in an attempt to dismantle entrenched incumbency and long-standing administrative practices.

Officials who had held the same positions for extended periods have been shifted, and another round of transfers is expected before the end of the month as part of the restructuring exercise.

Probe Triggered By Case Listing Lapse

The reforms stem from an internal probe that uncovered systemic problems within the registry, including outdated technological infrastructure and lapses in case allocation.

The issue came to light during proceedings before a Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by Irfan Solanki challenging provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, arguing that it conflicted with Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

During the hearing, the State of Uttar Pradesh informed the court that a nearly identical challenge had already been dismissed earlier.

The earlier case, Md. Anas Chaudhary v. State of Uttar Pradesh, had been rejected by a three-judge Bench comprising former CJI D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices P. S. Narasimha and Dipankar Datta on December 12, 2022. The court had directed the petitioner to pursue remedies before the appropriate forum.

Despite that dismissal, a similar petition had subsequently appeared on the cause list before a fresh Bench, a lapse that raised serious questions about registry functioning.

CJI Orders Deeper Administrative Review

Taking strong exception to the development, CJI Surya Kant ordered a deeper administrative probe into how the case was listed again despite the earlier ruling.

Although senior advocate Shoeb Alam sought permission to withdraw the petition during the hearing, the CJI directed that the matter would remain pending and be taken to its “logical conclusion.”