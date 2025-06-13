'Scene Of Devastation Is Saddening..': PM Modi Visits Air India Crash Site, Meets Lone Survivor & Crash Victims

Ahmedabad: After visiting the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and described the devastation as ‘saddening’.

“Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.” he posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday morning in wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 which claimed 241 lives yesterday. He is in the city to take stock of the situation at the crash site where rescue operations are still ongoing and meet the victims of the crash to offer support.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied him for the visit.

In the visuals, the PM could be seen walking around what used to be a medical college hostel. He walked among the debris while assessing the situation at the crash site. According to reports, he stayed for about 20 minutes and headed towards Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

PM Modi Meets Lone Survivor

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet those who were injured in the crash.

He visited the trauma center, where he met the lone survivor of the AI-171 crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national. The PM was briefed about his condition and spoke with the survivors' family.

The PM also met the victims of the crash and spoke with their families. He was briefed on their conditions by hospital staff.

After visiting the hospital to meet the injured, PM Modi held a review meeting with senior officials from aviation, NDRF, and the state government at the airport.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the ongoing rescue efforts, forensic investigations, and support being provided to the families of the victims.