Scheduled For Last Rites, Brain-Dead Woman Jolts Back To Life As Ambulance Hits Pothole In UP

Pilibhit: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman declared brain dead reportedly jolted back to consciousness after the ambulance taking her home hit a massive pothole on the Bareilly-Haridwar NH-74, her family and doctors said. The pothole, a nuisance for the general public, proved to be lucky for Vineeta Shukla. Had the pothole not come in her way, her family would have bid her a final farewell since they were carrying her home to prepare for her last rites.

Vineeta, a senior assistant in the copy section at the judicial courts in Pilibhit, collapsed at her home on February 22. She was rushed to a Bareilly hospital where doctors said that her condition deteriorated rapidly. According to her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, Vineeta showed no signs of brain activity. Her Glasgow Coma Scale score had dropped to 3, the lowest possible, and her pupils were dilated, indicating absence of brainstem reflexes. With her heartbeat weakening and her breathing faltering, she was declared brain dead and discharged. Her family began preparing for her last rites.

However, the journey home took an unexpected turn near Hafizganj when the ambulance struck a huge pothole on NH-74. The violent jolt appeared to jolt Vineeta back to life. Kuldeep said he immediately noticed her breathing return and alerted relatives to halt the cremation arrangements. The ambulance was diverted to Neurocity Hospital in Pilibhit.

Doctors at Neurocity conducted a fresh round of tests, noting heavy neurotoxins in her bloodstream and lymphatic system. They began critical care treatment and monitored her condition closely. Over nearly two weeks, Vineeta steadily improved. Medical staff reported that her vital signs stabilised and she began responding to commands. She has since been discharged and is now back home, talking with family and recovering.

Dr Rakesh Singh, a neurosurgeon at Neurocity Hospital, said he reviewed her earlier medical data and found significant discrepancies in the initial prognosis. He described her recovery as extraordinary, given the severity of her condition when first admitted.

Potholes, often blamed for accidents and fatalities, became an unlikely catalyst for survival in this extremely rare incident.