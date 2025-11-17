Updated 17 November 2025 at 11:03 IST
School Assembly News Headlines for November 17, 2025: Top International, National, Sports Highlights National News. From Tribunal Verdict Against Former PM Hasina to Gaikwad and Rana's Star Performance against South Africa A here are today’s top news highlights for today.
School Assembly News Headlines Today, Nov 17, 2025: Top National, International and Sports Updates | Image: Freepik
International News
- Dhaka is under tight security ahead of a tribunal verdict involving former PM Sheikh Hasina.
- Iran announced it has stopped uranium enrichment at all nuclear sites.
- Israel stated it will not support the formation of a Palestinian state ahead of a UN vote.
National News
- Vice President Radhakrishnan said the media must act more responsibly in the age of AI to prevent misinformation.
- PM Modi urged engineers of the Bullet Train project to document their on-ground experiences for future learning.
- The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Monday regarding stubble burning and rising air pollution.
Sports News
- Cristiano Ronaldo will play a record 6th World Cup after Portugal’s win over Armenia.
- Daryl Mitchell’s 119 helped New Zealand beat West Indies by 7 runs in the 1st ODI.
- India A lost to Pakistan Shaheens by 8 wickets in the Asia Cup.
- India A beat South Africa A by 9 wickets to clinch the series.
- Arjun Erigaisi is the only Indian left in the FIDE World Cup after Harikrishna’s exit.
