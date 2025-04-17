School Bus Loses Control And Rams Into Tree in Greater Noida, Several Students Injured

Updated April 17th 2025, 12:41 IST
Greater Noida: A school bus lost control and collided in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida West on Thursday. Four to five children have suffered injuries in the accident.
Police teams rushed to the spot, and the children were rescued immediately from the damaged vehicle.
The injured students were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)
Published April 17th 2025, 10:41 IST