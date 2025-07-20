School Van Driver Held For Alleged Digital Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl in Lucknow

Lucknow: A school van driver has been arrested for alleged Digital Rape of a four-year-old girl in the Indiranagar area of Lucknow, police confirmed on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place on July 14.

The accused, identified as Mohd Arif, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the child’s family.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Arif also allegedly issued death threats to the family after committing the act, in an apparent attempt to silence them.

The case has taken a more serious turn with the inclusion of the school manager, Sandeep Kumar, who has been named as a co-accused in the FIR.

The police have charged both individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In her statement, the child’s mother alleged that the school authorities were complicit in attempting to suppress the matter. She claimed that despite informing the principal about her daughter's condition, the administration urged her not to file a complaint, citing concerns about the school’s reputation and the child’s future.

A medical examination of the child has been conducted, and an FIR has been registered.

“The school had provided me with the van. My child complained of pain in her private parts. On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury. I complained to the principal, who said she would talk about it. When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said that whatever the child had said was done to her and something was inserted in her private parts,” said the child's mother.

"The school said that complaining would ruin the child's future and the school's reputation, after which they suggested of collectively complaining about the driver. I waited for two days but no action was taken by the school and the driver called again to pick the child for school. When we confronted him, he harassed us in front of the school and made casteist remarks. We were threatened with abduction, even the school also asked us not to complain. I have all the proof. Police has registered an FIR and a medical test of my child was conducted. The case will be heard in the high court today," she added further.

Further investigation is underway, while the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

What is ‘Digital Rape’?