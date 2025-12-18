Schools Closed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly District as Dense Fog and Pollution Disrupt Normal Life

Bareilly: Schools in Bareilly district were closed on Thursday after dense fog and worsening winter conditions severely affected visibility and raised safety concerns for students. The decision was taken by district authorities as thick fog engulfed the region during morning hours, disrupting road movement and daily routines.

The closure applies to government, aided and private schools across the district, officials said, warning of strict action against institutions that fail to follow the order. Schools conducting pre-scheduled examinations have, however, been allowed to continue as per their academic calendar.

The development comes amid a spell of intense winter weather affecting several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with foggy conditions expected to persist over the next few days. Reduced visibility during early morning hours has been a major concern for commuters, prompting authorities to take preventive measures, particularly for school-going children.

The situation mirrors steps taken recently in Delhi and the National Capital Region, where authorities introduced stricter pollution-control measures after air quality deteriorated sharply. Offline classes for students up to Class 5 were suspended, while schools were advised to adopt a hybrid mode for Classes 6 to 11 to limit children’s exposure to poor air.

On Thursday, Delhi has also enforced a series of curbs including enhanced PUCC checks, restrictions on older and non-compliant vehicles. Vehicles without a valid PUCC will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps across Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department’s enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and border points to ensure strict compliance, officials said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index stood at 328 at around 8 am on Wednesday, a marginal improvement from 354 recorded on Tuesday evening, though it remained in the ‘very poor’ category.