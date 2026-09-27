Scuffle Erupts as Protesters Forcefully Try to Enter Manipur CM's Residence Over Govt's Stand on NRC

Imphal: A scuffle broke out between protesters and security personnel on Sunday after a forced attempt to break into Manipur chief minister Y Khemchand Singh's official residence over an updated NRC (National Register of Citizens), according to reports.

A row over the government's stance on the NRC update led protesters to plan a march to the chief minister's residence to seek clarity on the matter. They aimed to put pressure on the government to end the confusion around NRC and census.

The protesters (including students and civil society organisations) are reportedly demanding an NRC update before the census is carried out in the state so that legal residents can be separated from illegal immigrants before any population count.

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The central government has deferred the census exercise in the state amid these widespread protests, as per reports.