Search Ops Launched in Poonch After Massive Explosion in Forward Area

Jammu: Joint Security have launched a massive search operation in the forward areas of the Krishna Ghati sector after a mine explosion triggered a loud blast along the Line of Control (LoC). The explosion was reported late last night at around 10.05 PM in the forward area falling under the area of responsibility of the JAT regiment of the Indian Army.

Following the explosion, Indian Army troops immediately opened fire at the suspected location. Security forces are now conducting extensive searches in the area to rule out any possible infiltration attempt. Sources informed Republic that a claymore mine which was part of an infiltration grid in a deep riverine went off after which forces have opened multiple rounds of fire as they suspected the mine to have been stepped up by someone which triggered the blast. Sources, however, have denied that a group of terrorists was spotted before this blast and have said that searches have been launched in the area.