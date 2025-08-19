Second Year Engineering Student of Private Univertsity in Greater Noida Ends Life After Inability To Cope Up With Academic Stress

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a B. Tech (Computer Science) final year student identified as Shivam who hailed from Madhubani, Bihar was disappointed with the country's education system and tragically ended his life in the hostel room of his university on August 15. He left behind a heart wrenching note.

Shivam, aged 24, was enrolled in a private University in Greater Noida. In his last words, he expressed concern and frustration over the education system. He also claimed that no one should be held responsible for his act as it was solely his decision. He also requested the college to refund the fees to his parents in the note.

The suicide note was discovered by the Knowledge park police later. Shivam's body was sent for post mortem following that.

Shivam's family was informed of his suicide inside the hostel room by the private university.

According to sources, the student was facing severe academic pressure and was distressed about not being able to cope up with his studies. In his note, he wrote" I can't take this stress, pressure anymore" and emphasized on the need to start from the real education system. He apologized to his parents who had their hopes pinned on him and regretted not becoming their old age support.

His parents revealed he appeared normal when they last met him earlier this month. He joined back his college on August 2 after completing a family trip to Vaishno Devi.

Sources says, Shivam was not attending classes since the last two years following his inability to pass in his subjects after completing the first year in college.

According to reports, Shivam was planning to take this extreme step since the last one year but didn't let his family get any hint about it. His parents have filed a police complaint against the college authorities citing negligence towards their son's mental health. They alleged ignorance and said that it was the college's responsibility to inform them when their son slipped into depression. They also said that the college did not inform them about Shivam not attending classes after second year. The college authorities have paid their condolences to the bereaved family and clarified that they provided Shivam with all necessary support and even assigned a mentor to him who encouraged him to take part in academic activities. They also said that Shivam was offered to repeat a year with reduced fees.