'Secret WhatsApp Group, Hunting List': Inside The Scripted Strategy Of Nashik 'Conversion' Syndicate

New Delhi: A major revelation has surfaced in the ongoing investigation into an alleged religious conversion syndicate operating within a local IT company in Nashik. As per sources, Nashik Police have discovered a secret WhatsApp group on the mobile phones of the accused, which allegedly served as the "control room" for the entire operation.

The ‘Hunting List’

The investigation suggests the syndicate operated with chilling precision. This exclusive group, consisting of only 8 to 10 members from the same community, was reportedly used to manage a "hunting list" of potential targets.

Members allegedly shared photographs of young female employees to identify "soft targets.

Strategies were devised daily, detailing who would be targeted next and the specific methods used to influence them.

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Once a target was selected, specific roles were assigned. Some members were tasked with establishing friendships, while others were responsible for cultivating intimacy or creating situations conducive to blackmail and pressure.

Brainwashing Angle

According to investigative agencies, the operation followed a systematic process of indoctrination. Specific individuals within the group were assigned the responsibility of introducing victims to Namaz (prayer) and the Kalma (Islamic creed).

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Management Negligence and Legal Action

The role of the company’s leadership has also come under intense scrutiny. Operations Manager Ashwini Chenani is scheduled to be produced in court today. Chenani faces allegations of neglecting formal complaints filed by victims who had previously attempted to report the harassment and conversion attempts.

Deleted Evidence and Forensic Investigation

In an attempt to cover their tracks, the accused allegedly deleted numerous chat logs and the entire history of the secret WhatsApp group. To counter this, Nashik Police are now seeking the assistance of a forensic laboratory to recover the deleted data, which is believed to contain the full extent of the conspiracy.

Families Claim Innocence

As the police conduct cross-examinations and present preliminary evidence, the families of the accused have had their statements recorded. Despite the findings, the families have publicly claimed that the accused are being falsely implicated in the matter.