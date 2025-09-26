Section 163 Restrictions Persist in Leh Amid Ladakh Unrest

Leh(Ladakh): Prohibitions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, continue to be imposed in Leh following the September 24 violence on amid the demands for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval.

Security personnel are deployed in Leh amid the unrest.

This comes after a demonstration turned violent and targeted the BJP office in Leh.

Earlier on Thursday, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting in Leh to assess the prevailing situation across the Union Territory, amid heightened concerns over public safety.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, and senior officers from the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

During the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, and public order across Ladakh.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading the protests with a hunger strike, finds himself in the middle of the political tension in the Union Territory.

The violence sparked a political row, where the BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag had “instigated” protestors who attacked the BJP office in Leh on Wednesday.

Wangchuk denied Congress’ role in the protests and told ANI, “What is the name of the person who entered the BJP office? First of all, a few weeks ago, the Congress party was removed from our Apex body so that it can remain apolitical. So you can understand that this movement has nothing to do with Congress. They were told to move away from the movement until the elections are over. Otherwise, they also have a place in it.”