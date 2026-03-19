Chandigarh Sec 9 Property Dealer Murder: 2 Shooters Traced To Kaithal After Fierce Encounter

Chandigarh: In a breakthrough, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has apprehended the two prime suspects involved in the daylight murder of Chandigarh-based property dealer Chamanpreet Singh, alias Chini Kubaheri.

The arrests come after an intensive operation and a gunfight in Kaithal, Haryana, less than 24 hours after the brutal killing.

The Operation in Kaithal

The AGTF tracked the assailants to a hideout in Kaithal. Upon being trapped, the suspects reportedly opened fire on the police team in a desperate bid to escape.

In the retaliatory fire, both accused sustained gunshot injuries and were subsequently overpowered.

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The police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, which was fitted with a fake number plate, along with the weapon used to carry out the execution.

Profile of the Accused

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rajan, alias Piyush Pehalwan, A resident of Ferozepur.

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Investigations revealed that Rajan had recently returned from Malaysia and entered India illegally via the Nepal border to carry out the hit.

Pritam Shah, a resident of Nawanshahr, is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases, including attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act, registered against them across various districts.

Who was Chamanpreet, and what happened to him?

The victim, 31-year-old Chamanpreet Singh, was a well-known property dealer from Kubaheri village in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

He was shot dead around noon on Wednesday, March 18, while leaving a popular gym in Chandigarh’s elite Sector 9.

CCTV footage of the incident captured a chilling scene: as Chamanpreet sat in his black Toyota Fortuner, a helmet-clad gunman in a red T-shirt fired over a dozen rounds at point-blank range.

Despite his efforts to drive away, the victim collapsed inside the vehicle. The murder, occurring in a high-security VVIP zone, had sent shockwaves through the city.

Gangland Connections

The motive behind the killing is currently under intense scrutiny. Preliminary reports suggest that Chamanpreet had recently received an extortion threat of Rs 50 lakh from operatives linked to the Bambiha gang.

Shortly after the murder, gangster Lucky Patial allegedly claimed responsibility on social media, labelling the victim an informant for rival groups.