Security Blanket Over Kashmir Ahead of Vice President’s Convocation Visit

Srinagar: Kashmir valley is on high alert as Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan gears up for his maiden visit to the Valley on February 26, where he will preside as chief guest at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir.

Authorities have rolled out a multi-layered security grid across Srinagar, particularly around the Hazratbal campus and other sensitive installations.

Officials confirmed that counterinsurgency units, quick reaction teams, and intelligence networks have been reinforced to ensure a swift response to any potential threat.

Vehicles are being subjected to random checks at city entry and exit points, with special focus on roads leading to the university. Surprise inspections, area domination operations, and intensified night patrols are being carried out to prevent any untoward incident.

Kashmir Police chief V. K. Birdi chaired a high-level security review meeting at PCR Kashmir. Detailed plans were presented, with emphasis on safeguarding critical infrastructure and maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. Officers were directed to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and monitor vulnerable areas closely.

Meanwhile, in the convocation, a total of 59,558 degrees will be conferred, including 44,910 undergraduate, 13,545 postgraduate, 461 MD/MS, four MCH, 18 M.Phil, and 620 Ph.D. degrees.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Chancellor of the University, will preside, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will attend as Guest of Honour.

Officials said elaborate arrangements have been made not only for the safety of the Vice President but also for residents and visitors. Security forces remain on heightened alert, with strengthened surveillance and intelligence gathering mechanisms across both urban and rural areas of the Valley.