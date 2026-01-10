Security Breach At Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kashmiri Man Attempts To Offer Namaz Within Temple Premises, Detained

Ayodhya: A middle-aged man, reportedly hailing from Kashmir, was detained by the security personnel on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to offer namaz (ritualistic prayer performed by Muslims) at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya. The incident has sparked concerns over what is being called a security breach within the temple premises. Security has been heightened within the premises following the incident, the police said.

The man who was shelling shawls in the vicinity, possibly entered the Ram Janmabhoomi premises through Gate D1 earlier in the morning, security sources have said. After visiting the temple, he reportedly moved towards the Sita Rasoi area of the temple complex, where he sat near the southern perimeter wall and began preparations to offer prayers.

When stopped, he started to chant religious slogans, following which he was handed over to the police for further investigation. Cries of "Nara-e-takbir, Allahu Akbar", which translates to Allah (God) is great, were allegedly heard as he was stopped.

The detained man, identified as Abu Ahmed Sheikh, has been known to be a resident of the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. He was reportedly dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire at the time of the incident.

Intelligence officials, senior police officers, and district-level authorities were rushed to the spot promptly. The security team deployed at the temple is being questioned as a part of the investigation to ascertain how the man managed to enter the complex.

Meanwhile, two other men dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire, who were reportedly selling garments nearby, attempted to flee after the man was detained. They were stopped by the police, and then taken into custody for interrogation. The Uttar Pradesh police, is now in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir police to conduct a background check of these individuals.

This comes amid the the Ayodhya Ram temple being in high alert since November last year. A high-tech security control room was set up within the complex for surveillance of the temple a couple of days ago, under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh police.