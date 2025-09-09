Security Breach In Mumbai! Man In Naval Uniform Tricks Sailor, Escapes With Rifle & Ammo

Mumbai Police and the Indian Navy have launched a joint search operation after a man, posing as naval personnel, fled with a rifle and ammunition from a naval residential area in South Mumbai on Saturday night.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a junior sailor was on sentry duty. He was allegedly approached by a person dressed in a naval uniform who claimed he had been sent to relieve him.

Believing the claim, the sailor handed over his rifle and ammunition to the man. However, after some time, it was discovered that the person who had assumed sentry duties had disappeared along with the weapon and ammunition.

The police confirmed that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act against an unidentified person at the Cuffe Parade Police Station.

The investigation is being carried out jointly by Mumbai Police, the Indian Navy, and other government agencies.

Navy’s Official Statement

The Indian Navy stated on Monday, confirming the loss, “Loss of a rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post was reported on the night of 06 Sep 25 in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai."

"A junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties, indicating that he had been sent to do the same. Later, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing from his post along with the rifle and ammunition," it said.

The statement further added, “An extensive search operation is underway to recover the lost items, in coordination with Mumbai Police."

"A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The case is also under investigation by other government agencies, and the Indian Navy is extending all necessary assistance to this effort," the statement concluded.

Security Concern

The incident has raised serious security concerns, given the sensitive location of the naval residential area in South Mumbai. Authorities are treating the case with utmost urgency and have stepped up checks in and around the area.