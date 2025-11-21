Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in North Kashmir’s Kupwara District, Arms Cache Seized

Security forces on Friday uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Nougam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during a joint anti-terror operation, officials confirmed. | Image: X

Kupwara: Security forces on Friday uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Nougam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during a joint anti-terror operation, officials confirmed.

The operation was launched by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Army’s Rajputana Rifles (Raj Rif), following credible intelligence inputs regarding militant movement in the area.

During the search, security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including two MP4 rifles, two pistols, two grenades, and 43 rounds of ammunition. The hideout was dismantled on the spot, and the seized material has been taken into custody for forensic and ballistic examination.

Security officials said the recovery points to continued attempts by terror networks to revive militant activity in the region, especially ahead of the winter months when infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) typically increase.

The area has been cordoned off, and a search has been intensified to trace any possible associates linked to the weapons.

No arrests have been reported at the time of filing this story. Further investigations are underway.