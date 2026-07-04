Security Forces Trap Suspected Terrorists in J&K's Shopian; Encounter Underway

Shopian, South Kashmir: A major cordon and search operation has escalated into an active encounter in the Shopian district of South Kashmir after security forces trapped two suspected terrorists, according to reports.

The operation was launched in the Memandar and Chanapora areas following credible intelligence and CCTV footage that captured 1–2 suspects wearing pherans and carrying weapons. The visuals prompted an immediate response from security agencies.

A joint team comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has sealed all entry and exit points in the area and is conducting intensive searches. Gunshots have been reported from the spot, with officials indicating that an encounter is currently underway.

Two terrorists are trapped, sources said, as the cordon-and-search operation turned into direct contact with the militants in Chanapora.

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The area remains under tight security, with operations still in progress.

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