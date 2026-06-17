Security Gone, Anger On: Lalu Prasad Yadav Says ‘Nitish Kumar Got Everything Done'

The withdrawal of security cover for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, former CM Rabri Devi, has set off a fresh storm in Bihar politics. Both leaders, who earlier enjoyed Z‑plus protection, saw their security downgraded recently. In response, they returned the cover altogether, a move that has now become a flashpoint between the ruling NDA and the opposition RJD.

Lalu’s Sharp Words

Speaking to reporters, Lalu confirmed the withdrawal bluntly: “Yes, it has been withdrawn. Nitish Kumar has got everything done.” The remark carried more than frustration, it was a direct attack on the ex-Chief Minister, accusing him of orchestrating the decision.

Family Joins the Protest

The move didn’t stop with Lalu and Rabri. Their children - Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Misa Bharti - also gave up their security cover. All of them are now moving around without state protection, turning the issue into a collective political statement.

Tej Pratap Yadav, in particular, raised the stakes. He warned that if anything happened to him, the responsibility would fall squarely on Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary’s government. His words added fuel to the already tense atmosphere, framing the withdrawal not just as an administrative decision but as a deliberate insult.

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Rules vs. Respect

The ruling side has defended the move, citing rules and regulations that govern security allocation. But the RJD is calling it an affront, a calculated attempt to diminish the stature of its leaders. For them, the withdrawal is not about protocol, it’s about respect and recognition.

Political Temperature Rising

This episode comes at a time when Bihar’s political climate is already volatile. The reduction of security for figures like Lalu and Rabri has become more than a bureaucratic adjustment, it’s now a symbol of shifting power equations. Every statement, every warning, is being read as part of the larger battle between Nitish Kumar’s camp, Samrat Chaudhary’s leadership, and the RJD’s pushback.

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