Security Review Clears Path For Naranag Temple Reopening; Ganderbal Readies For Annual Kheer Bhawani Festival

Srinagar: Naranag temple reopens after a year-long closure, reviving hopes for tourism and livelihoods in Ganderbal of Central Kashmir ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela on June 22.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the decision on X, writing, “After thorough security review, decision has been taken to open the Naranag Temple at Ganderbal for devotees and tourists”.

The ancient temple complex, perched in the upper reaches of Ganderbal, had remained closed since April last year due to security concerns.

Officials said fresh security arrangements, including surveillance and deployment of personnel, have been put in place to ensure visitor safety.

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“The reopening of Naranag is more than symbolic; it brings back life to our valley. For months, families struggled without visitors. Now, with pilgrims returning, we see hope and dignity restored,” said Ghulam Nabi, a tour operator.

MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali had repeatedly raised the issue, stressing that the prolonged closure had crippled local incomes. He met LG Sinha recently, pressing for immediate action. Other political leaders and stakeholders echoed the demand, citing the temple’s cultural and economic significance.

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However, officials cautioned that vigilance remains essential. “Security is our foremost priority. We are ensuring that devotees and tourists feel safe,” a senior officer said.

Pertinently, the reopening comes just days before the annual Kheer Bhawani mela at Tulmulla in Ganderbal on June 22, a major religious gathering for Kashmiri Pandits.