Security Tightened at Mumbai’s Iconic Taj Hotel After Late-Night Bomb Threat Triggers Massive Search

Security was tightened at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai early Sunday morning after police received a late-night bomb threat call. The alert triggered a quick response from security agencies to ensure the safety of the guests and staff at the historic landmark.

The scare began around midnight when the Navi Mumbai Police control room received an anonymous call. The caller claimed that the luxury hotel in the Colaba area would be blown up. Recognizing the serious nature of the threat, Navi Mumbai officials immediately alerted the Mumbai Police control room so that action could be taken without delay.

Following the alert, teams from the Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine units, rushed to the hotel. Security personnel conducted a thorough search of the entire premises, checking the lobby, public areas, and the outer perimeter. After a detailed inspection that lasted for a few hours, officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was found, bringing relief to the hotel management and security teams.

The Mumbai Police have now launched a detailed investigation to trace the person behind the call. Cyber and technical cells are currently analyzing the phone records and network data to pinpoint the location from which the call was made.

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The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, located right opposite the Gateway of India, has maintained high-security protocols ever since it was one of the primary targets during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Because of its history and high profile, local police and central agencies treat any threat directed at the property with the utmost seriousness. Officials stated that strict legal action will be taken against the individual responsible for generating the scare once they are tracked down.