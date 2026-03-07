Power Play Over Protocol: Mamata Banerjee Unleashes Defiant Verbal Attack on President Murmu In Bengal Election Blitz

New Delhi: Following the controversy that erupted on Saturday (March 7) over President Droupadi Murmu’s public disapproval of the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a defiant response to the allegations of protocol lapses and the blocking of a major tribal conclave.

The West Bengal CM responded stating, “Why don't you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals. Why don't you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh?”

Adding further, West Bengal CM stated, "First do something for them, then say anything... Don't play politics at the time of the election, as per the BJP's advice..."

The CM went on to add, "You never thought of minorities. You didn't say anything about the scheduled castes, Buddhists, Punjabis, Parsis, Jains, or even Hindus. You know how to do politics. We don't know how to do politics. I will ask Derek and Sudip to request an appointment from the president of India and to submit whatever we have done for the tribal people, especially the Santali people."

“Before commenting on West Bengal, you should see the condition of the BJP-ruled states... It is not right to comment after listening to just one political party… ”, she further stated.

What AITC stated

The Trinamool Congress also listed a range of steps taken by the Bengal government to ensure the welfare of tribals.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the Honourable President appears to be under the misinformed impression that there has been no development for Adivasi communities in Bengal," the party wrote on X.

It stated that under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar', the monthly financial assistance for women from the Scheduled Tribes has been increased by Rs 500, taking the total to Rs 1,700 per month, or Rs 20,400 a year.

The Trinamool Congress also spoke about scholarships being given to ST students, the establishment of schools to help those from the community, and initiatives aimed at the development of tribal areas.

"These are measurable, on-ground interventions aimed at ensuring dignity, opportunity, and development for Adivasi communities across Bengal," it said.

PM weighs in

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Saturday, accusing the state administration of significant protocol failures during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to West Bengal.

Calling the incident “shameful and unprecedented", PM Modi criticised the TMC government on X stating everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," he said.

Adding further, he stated, “The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC.”

Why President felt insulted?

Earlier today, just weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, President Droupadi Murmu publicly questioned the state government’s conduct on Saturday during her visit to North Bengal.

She pointedly asked if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was displeased with her, noting that neither the Chief Minister nor any members of the state cabinet were present to receive her, a significant breach of established protocol for a visiting Head of State.

Last-minute relocation

President Murmu also raised questions over the last-minute relocation of the International Santal Conference, a global tribal event where she was the guest of honor. She questioned why the venue was shifted from the spacious Bidhannagar to the more remote Goshaipur, noting that the change appeared to have resulted in a significantly lower attendance than expected.

"Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away.

"I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go," she said.

The President further suggested that the decision may have limited attendance at the event.

"Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave," she added.

Absence of state leadership

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit.

"If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said

BJP leaders voice support

BJP leader Amit Malviya taking to X also lashed out at the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee saying the BJP said they had disregarded the dignity of the office of the President.

"In a rare and unprecedented development, the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, openly expressed displeasure over the lack of preparation and protocol during her visit to Siliguri," Malviya wrote on X.