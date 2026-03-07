'Shameful And Unprecedented': PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Banerjee's TMC For Insulting President Murmu, Says 'Party Crossed All Limits'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Saturday, accusing the state administration of significant protocol failures during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to West Bengal.

The Prime Minister specifically criticized the state's decision to abruptly move the 9th International Santhal Conference from its intended site in Bidhannagar, calling the last-minute relocation a sign of administrative mismanagement.

His remark follows after President Murmu, in a rare rebuke, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for allegedly denying permission for the International Santal Conclave in North Bengal.

She also said neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her ministers received her during his visit, as protocol dictated.

PM Modi Hits Out

Calling the incident “shameful and unprecedented", PM Modi, following the insult, criticised the TMC government on X stating everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," he said.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government," he added.

Adding further, he stated, “The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC.”

Why the furore?

The controversy followed after the International Santhali Conclave was originally planned for Bidhannagar, but President Murmu claimed that West Bengal authorities relocated it to a more restricted site in Goshaipur, near Bagdogra Airport, citing congestion.

In addition to the last-minute venue change, organisers expressed frustration over inadequate stage setups and a lack of basic sanitary facilities.

Murmu later travelled to Bidhannagar in the Phansidewa area, a region with a significant Adivasi population, where she interacted with local residents.

Murmu, while addressing locals in Siliguri, said “I came here very easily, but the administration apparently said that it would become overcrowded here. However, I can see that even a gathering of 500,000 people could be accommodated here."

Adding further, she said, “At the place where the event is being held, not all Santhals will be able to go. I felt that the brothers and sisters here would not all be able to attend the event," as per reports.

BJP trains guns at TMC

The BJP also condemned the incident, describing the situation as a "total breakdown of the constitutional machinery" under the Trinamool Congress administration.