Seeking Loan Waiver, Farmers Block Highways & Launch 'Rail Roko' Movement in Nagpur

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Farmers in Nagpur, Maharashtra, under the leadership of Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, have intensified their protest demanding an immediate and complete farm loan waiver.

The agitation has resulted in a massive disruption of transport networks:

Highway Blockade: Protesters have completely blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44), causing an extensive traffic jam estimated to be about 20 kilometers long. Trucks, cars, and two-wheelers are stranded in long queues.

Samruddhi Expressway Blocked: The farmers have also blocked the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway, further escalating the crisis.

Rail Roko Movement: The protesters have commenced a 'rail roko' (stop the trains) movement, threatening to block railway traffic as their demands remain unmet.

Road Obstruction: Activists are also blocking smaller arterial roads, using measures like placing thorny trees on the asphalt to halt vehicular movement.

Bombay HC Issues Order

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has issued an order directing that the protest site be vacated by 6 pm today. Justice Rajneesh Vyas passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition. The court noted that permission for the protest was granted only for 24 hours.

About the Protests

The Maharashtra government is actively attempting to de-escalate the situation through dialogue. A high-level delegation from the state government is scheduled to visit the protest site shortly to hold talks with the farmers and their leader, Bachchu Kadu, in an effort to bring the widespread agitation to an end.

Former Minister and Prahar Party leader Bacchu Kadu on Wednesday warned that trains would be stopped at Nagpur later in the day, as the farmer protests led by him continued for the second consecutive day.

Kadu also slammed the state government, stating that if the state government does not have the money to waive farmer loans, the Centre should step in.

"Now we will stop trains after 12 noon... Our farmers are drowning in debt. If the state government doesn't have the money, the central government should help," Kadu told ANI.

On Tuesday, Bacchu Kadu hit out at the Maharashtra state government and demanded that it provide immediate, unconditional loan waivers to debt-ridden farmers in the state.

He arrived in Nagpur with thousands of farmers and held a protest here on Tuesday. The farmers blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44).

The protesters alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to provide adequate relief to the drought-stricken farming community.

Speaking to ANI, Bacchu Kadu said, "There was a demand for debt relief. They said to give Rs 6000 for soybean and a 20 per cent bonus for every crop. The Bhavantar Yojana is currently in place in Madhya Pradesh. There's nothing here. Not a single crop in Maharashtra is receiving its full price, and the Chief Minister doesn't have time to meet the farmers. The demand for debt relief will remain. Right now, there are 1-1.5 lakh farmers. Another one lakh will come tomorrow."

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state.

The government also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.