Seema Haider Reacts to India's Operation Sindoor: Hindustan Zindabad

New Delhi: Fifteen days after the deadly terror strike on a tourist convoy in Pahalgam, India hit back with Operation Sindoor—a precision military offensive targeting Pakistan-backed terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While the country hailed the Indian Army’s bold strike, an unexpected voice of support emerged online—Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India last year.

“Jai Hind, Hindustan Zindabad”: Seema Reacts Online

In a video posted on her Instagram handle @Seema_Sachin10, Seema Haider openly lauded India’s military strike, shouting slogans like “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.” In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Operation Sindoor, Indian Army, Jai Hind.”

Her posts come at a time when her presence in India is already under intense scrutiny, especially following the Pahalgam attack. Many have questioned whether a Pakistani national like her should be allowed to remain in the country at all.

Seema Had Earlier Condemned Pahalgam Terror Attack

After the brutal Pahalgam incident, where terrorists killed unarmed Indian tourists, Seema had expressed sorrow. According to her lawyer A.P. Singh, she was “deeply disturbed” and had described the killings as “inhuman and tragic.”

Who Is Seema Haider?

Seema is a Pakistani citizen who entered India illegally via Nepal on May 13, 2023, to reunite with her Indian partner Sachin Meena. The two claimed to have fallen in love through online gaming. Since her illegal entry, the couple has married and now live together in Rabupura village near Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the couple welcomed a daughter. However, following the Pahalgam terror strike, India urged Pakistani nationals living illegally in the country to return home—bringing Seema Haider’s name back into the national spotlight.

No Official Word Yet on Seema’s Deportation