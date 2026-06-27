'Selectively Quoted': Defence Ministry Slams Misrepresentation of Rajnath Singh’s Parliamentary Remarks on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has strongly refuted social media posts that it says are deliberately distorting Defence Minister’s address in Parliament on July 28, 2025, to falsely suggest that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor.

In an official statement, the Ministry clarified that selective quoting of an isolated portion of the Raksha Mantri’s speech has been used to create a misleading impression. The remarks in question were made specifically to counter a “persistent and dominant” false narrative circulating at the time in sections of the media and on social media, which claimed that Indian pilots had been lost during the operation.

“This narrative was entirely false, yet it was being amplified aggressively with the clear intent of diminishing the success of the operation and demoralising public sentiment,” the Ministry said. The Minister’s statement was a targeted response to this mischievous campaign, not a general assertion about casualties.

The Ministry emphasised that the Raksha Mantri’s full address was a “proud and accurate account” of the operation’s remarkable success. During Operation Sindoor, Indian defence forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists and Pakistani soldiers while inflicting extensive damage on Pakistani air bases and military deployments along the Line of Control. The operation showcased the “unmatched precision, resolve, and military professionalism” of the Indian armed forces.

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The statement reiterated the government’s deep respect and gratitude for the Indian Defence Forces, particularly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

“Their sacrifice is the highest form of service to the Motherland, and it will always be honoured with the dignity, pride, and solemnity it deserves,” it said.

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Highlighting the government’s commitment, the Ministry noted that the names of fallen soldiers are inscribed at the National War Memorial and that comprehensive support measures, including concessions in education, health, and other facilities, have been extended to the families and dependents of the martyrs.