Selfie Turns Fatal: 3 Friends Drown In 30-Ft-Deep Quarry While Trying To Save Each Other In Maharashtra

A selfie outing ended in an unimaginable tragedy in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after three young friends drowned in a 30-foot-deep abandoned quarry while trying to save one another.

The heartbreaking incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Chopda Road flyover in Amalner tehsil, where the trio had gone to visit a water-filled abandoned quarry. What began as a casual photo session quickly turned into a fatal accident that has left the entire area in mourning.

One Slip Triggered Deadly Chain of Events

According to police and local reports, the three friends, Manav Ratnani, Kartik Udhwani and Dinesh Panjwani, were standing on a narrow elevated platform in the middle of the water-filled quarry, taking selfies.

During the photo session, one of the youths reportedly lost his footing and slipped into the deep water. Another friend immediately grabbed his hand in an attempt to pull him back, while the third rushed in to help. However, all three lost their balance and plunged into the 30-foot-deep quarry.

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Unable to swim to safety, the trio drowned within minutes.

Rickshaw Driver Raised Alarm

A passing rickshaw driver witnessed the incident and immediately shouted for help, alerting nearby residents. Another person dialled the police emergency helpline, prompting authorities to rush to the spot.

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Police Inspector Dattatraya Karande, Tehsildar C.U. Patil, Talathi Ashfaq Pinjari, police personnel and local residents launched a rescue operation and pulled the three youths out of the quarry. They were taken to Dr Anil Shinde's hospital.

Doctors, however, declared all three brought dead.

Police Confirm Incident

According to Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, the incident occurred at an abandoned quarry on Chopda Road in Amalner.