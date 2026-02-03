'Sends Out Wrong Message': Family Of Pune Porsche Car Accident Victim On Bail To Three Accused

Umaria: The family of one of the victims in the Pune Porsche car accident case expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to the three accused. The family demanded cancellation of the bail, stating that such a verdict “makes a bad impact on society.” "The capitalist whose son is accused in the matter is working in collusion with the police to forge the evidence and mix blood samples... Such verdicts make a bad impact on society... We demand that the bail be cancelled... The compensation has yet to be provided, and bail should not be given in such cases," Grandfather of Aneesh Awadhia, Atmaram Avadhiya, told ANI.

Aneesh Awadhia's Father Om Avadhiya, said, “Bail should not have been given... This sends out a wrong message to society... Even the intoxicated accused who were in the passenger seat will benefit from this.” The incident occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2024, when a luxury car, driven by the accused juvenile, collided with a motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune.

The crash resulted in the untimely deaths of two young individuals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh. The juvenile driver was apprehended but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board; the condition of the bail created huge controversy. The accused who were granted bail are alleged to have helped the juvenile's family tamper with evidence by swapping blood samples. One of the accused persons granted bail is the father of a juvenile passenger seated in the rear seat of the Porsche.

Another accused is a friend of the father of the other back-seat passenger. The third accused is an assistant of the doctor who examined the medical evidence and is alleged to have accepted Rs 3 lakh from the parents to swap the blood sample to shield the juvenile driver from prosecution. "Allow them be produced before the trial court. They may be granted bail. Shall not misuse liberty. Any violation of the condition would result in cancellation of bail," the Court said.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, however, expressed that it is saddening how irresponsible such parents are who provide their juvenile children with high-speed cars and let them indulge in celebrating with substances such as alcohol and drugs.