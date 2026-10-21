Sengol Craftsman Vummidi Ethiraj Passes Away; President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday condoled the demise of Vummidi Ethiraj, the craftsman who designed the historic Sengol presented to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.

Ethiraj, who was born on November 25, 1926, passed away on October 21. He was the patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed grief over his demise and recalled his contribution to India's cultural heritage.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Vummidi Ethiraj. Hailing from a traditional family with roots in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for designing the historic 'Sengol' (sceptre) that was presented to the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Many years later, in 2023, our government had the privilege of according the Sengol its due honour in the new Parliament building. On that occasion, I had the good fortune to meet Shri Vummidi Ethiraj and express my gratitude for his contributions to our nation and culture. His life and artistic craftsmanship reflect a remarkable connection between India’s proud, rich heritage and the nation’s ongoing journey of development. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

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In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Vummidi Ethiraj Ji, a distinguished craftsperson whose work became part of a defining moment in India’s history. His craft in creating the Sengol has given him a lasting place in India’s civilisational heritage. His work stands as a testament to the excellence of India’s traditional arts. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers."

The Vice-President also expressed condolences, remembering Ethiraj's role in crafting the Sengol and his contribution to India's jewellery-making traditions.

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"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ummidi Ethiraj, whose efforts in crafting the historic Sengol, a sacred symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, will always be remembered with respect and gratitude," he wrote in a post on X.

"His invaluable contribution to preserving India’s rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship leaves behind an enduring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the post read.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed grief over the craftsman's demise and recalled his contribution to the creation of the historic Sengol.

In a post on X, he said, "The news of the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj ji, who made a significant contribution to the creation of the historic ‘Sengol’, is deeply saddening. His contribution toward preserving India’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship traditions will always be remembered. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His feet to the departed soul and to provide the grieving family with the strength and fortitude to endure this immense loss. Om Shanti!" Maurya wrote.

Further, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also paid tribute to Ethiraj, highlighting his historic role in the making of the Sengol at the time of Independence.

In a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, Arlekar said, "Thiru. Vummidi Ethirajulu, who played a historic role in the making of the sacred Sengol in 1947 at the young age of 20, has passed away.

"His contribution to the creation of the Sengol, a timeless symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, righteous governance and the transfer of power at the dawn of Independence, will always be remembered with reverence and pride. His life and craftsmanship have become part of a significant chapter in our nation’s history," the X post read.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that they find strength and solace in this hour of grief. May his soul attain eternal peace," it added.